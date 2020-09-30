COVID-19: Lagos govt cancels Independence Day parade | Ripples Nigeria

The government of Lagos State led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled an earlier scheduled parade for the Independence Day celebration.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

The statement further informed that other activities that would involve the gathering of more than 50 people were cancelled also.

The statement also quoted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as urging Lagosians not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19.

It reads thus in part, “The Lagos State Government opted for a low key celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still with us.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu directed that the planned parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people should be cancelled.

“He congratulates Lagosians on this auspicious occasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country. They should also observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“The Governor urges Lagosians not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19 so as not to reverse the gains that the state has made in fighting the disease. They are to keep embracing physical distancing and washing of hands with soap and water. Anybody who feels unwell should stay indoors and contact health authorities.

“The police and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that nobody flouts these directives in the interest of all of us, especially now that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is warning that a second wave of the deadly disease could occur,” the statement added.

