Lagos gov, Sanwo-Olu reads riot act to cabinet members, other govt officials on deliverables | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has warned members of his cabinet and other government officials to make sure that they deliver on their jobs and projects.

Governor Sanwo-Olu issued the warning on Tuesday at the Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

While speaking at the Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, he noted that the administration’s vision of greater Lagos must be achieved.

According to him, the people’s expectations were more than what had been achieved and thus urged cabinet members and heads of parastatals to deploy more resourcefulness to the implementation of policies and programmes.

He said; “One key thing we must take away from this exercise is the fact that we have sustained our attempts to transform Lagos and these efforts are being acknowledged by those who understand what development is all about.

”We have many great actions and ideas we have implemented, which probably have not been properly communicated.

“Now we need to be smarter, more organised and articulate in the way we go about our programmes, so that our efforts can be more visible,” he added.

