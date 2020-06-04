COVID-19 patient absconds from Plateau isolation centre

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Williams Bassi, said on Thursday a COVID-19 patient absconded from a Plateau State isolation centre.

Bassi who disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Buba, however, said that efforts were ongoing to trace the fleeing patient and return him to the centre to complete his treatment.

He added that several people who had tested positive for the virus had refused to leave their homes to receive treatment at the isolation centres.

Bassi said: “We have one COVID-19 patient that has absconded from the centre, but I assure you we are on his trail and we will trace him and bring him back to continue with treatment.

“The major problem we have is that so many people have tested positive but have refused to go to the isolation centre, an example is the Duala Area in Jos North.

“They keep refusing to go to the isolation centres until some demands are met, and this is not good for us all.

The WHO official noted that early identification, isolation and treatment are the best way to stop the spread of the disease.

