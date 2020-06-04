Gunmen abduct two Chinese men in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command Thursday confirmed the kidnap of two Chinese men working in a mining site in Ihietutu, Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi by unknown gunmen.

The Chinese nationals are employees at Greenfield Metals Nigeria Limited which specialises in lead and zinc mining.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs Loveth Odah, said the victims were reportedly abducted on Wednesday, June 3 at the mining site.

She said preliminary investigation into the criminal act had commenced.

“We got the information yesterday, a detachment of our tactical team was despatched to the area with a view to unraveling the true situation and also to rescue the victims.

“The team is yet to return to furnish us with relevant information about the incident.

“But, I can confirm to you that we received a distress call from the area yesterday (Wednesday) informing the police of alleged abduction of two Chinese working in a mining site at Ihietutu in Ishiagu community.

“We are waiting for information from our men before we can make informed comments on the motive behind the alleged abduction.

“For now, we cannot say if the abduction was for ransom purposes or not because the abductors are yet to establish contacts with the company,” she said.

