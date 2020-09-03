COVID-19: Plateau still leads in number of infections, records 59 fresh cases

Plateau State has held on to its record as the epicentre of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, after no fewer than 59 fresh cases of the deadly virus were confirmed.

This was contained in the latest update provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night, which confirmed 216 new cases from 16 states including; Rivers (27), Abia (22), Lagos (20), Oyo (18), Enugu (17), Kaduna (11), FCT (11), Ogun (10), Ebonyi (4), Osun (4), Ekiti (4), Delta (3), Edo (3), Akwa Ibom (2) and Bauchi (1).

The update by the NCDC also revealed that at least eight states in Nigeria have less than 10 COVID-19 positive cases currently on admission, as of the morning of Thursday, September 3.

They are: Taraba (9), Jigawa (3), Kebbi (3) Sokoto (1), Cross River (1), Zamfara (0), Yobe (0) and Kogi (0).

The fresh update now brings the tally in the country to 54,463 and ff that number, 42,439 have been discharged, while 1,027 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.

NCDC also added that “A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, and continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

