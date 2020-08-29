COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu to meet PTF on curfew next week

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Saturday he would meet with members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 next week to explore the possibility of reviewing the curfew in the state.

The Federal Government had imposed a nationwide curfew on the country during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The curfew currently runs from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. daily.

The governor, who disclosed while briefing the media at the State House, Marina, however, noted that the curfew was still in full force.

He said: “The 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. curfew is still on. It is a national regulation and it was issued by the PTF (Presidential Task Force on COVID-19). We will be having a discussion with the PTF during the week and if we have additional information, we will be passing across.

“This is a decision that was taken by the president himself. It is a national issue, so, the curfew is still on. And we still need to comply with the Federal Government directives.”

