NSCDC arrests farmer over alleged murder of herdsman in Oyo

August 29, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 27-year-old farmer over alleged murder of a herdsman, Shuaib Adamu, in Oyo State.

The corps’ Public Relations Officer, Oluwole Olusegun, who disclosed this in a statement, said the herdsman was killed after he allowed his cattle to graze on the suspect’s farm at Elega Village, in the Ogbomosho area of Oyo State.

The farmer, who is a native of Ogbomosho, was arrested by the corps’ Agro Rangers Squad on Friday.

The statement read: “Items recovered from the suspect at the time of his arrest included tools such as scissors, hammer, saw and nail remover as well as mosquito net, three ATM cards, and two apprentice identification cards.

“The suspect later handed over to the Oyo State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.”

