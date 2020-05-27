COVID-19: S’Korea records 40 new cases, as global infections reach 5.6m

Health authorities in South Korea have confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 infections as it witnessed its biggest surge in new cases in 49 days with a new cluster emerging at a retail logistics centre west of Seoul.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) on Tuesday said it confirmed 40 new cases with at least 36 cases linked to the Coupang warehouse, which was closed for disinfection on Monday.

All 3,600 people who work there are being tested for the virus. Coupang enjoyed a surge of business as South Koreans stayed indoors although some of its workers complained about conditions.

“We are very nervous about community infections and we are keeping a close eye on the situation,” vice minister for health Kim Kang-lip said at a briefing.

Meanwhile, nearly 5.6 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 350,000 people have died, while nearly 2.3 million have recovered.

