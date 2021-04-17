COVID-19 vaccination is inhuman, immoral – Oyedepo | Ripples Nigeria

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, on Saturday rejected the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

With this statement, the cleric has joined the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in rejecting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor had also expressed reservation about the vaccination exercise and vowed that he would not receive the vaccine.

Oyedepo, who addressed congregations during the church’s programme tagged: “Covenant Hour of Prayer,” said he would not take the vaccine because he was not a guinea pig.

He said: “I have never seen a generation where you force people to take vaccines. It is inhuman; it is immoral sir. I’m not a lawyer but I don’t think it is legal. You can’t come to my house and want to give me an injection.

“For what? Did I invite you? They are confused. But the church has the answer. Did you see any outbreak of virus here? How will it enter the gate? Will it come through the air? How? One woman just got down after that injection in Kaduna. What kind of life? Are human beings now turned to guinea pigs?

“The world is confused but the church is lighted. So the triumph of the church will humble the pride of the world. They don’t know what to do sir. In the last days, the church will be reigning in power and glory. That is God’s agenda.”

