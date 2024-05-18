Cows dead, seven persons injured in Ogun auto crash

At least seven people were injured in an accident along the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway on Saturday.

A Volvo truck carrying cows and two other vehicles were involved in the accident which occurred at the Ibafo area of the expressway.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Okpe said the accident occurred at 5:35 a.m., with 14 people and 16 cows involved.

She said the suspected cause of the crash which resulted in the death of some of the cows was fatigue on the part of the driver.

