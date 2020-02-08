Critics of Buhari’s efforts at tackling insecurity have short memories – Presidency

The presidency on Friday described critics claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari has not done much to tackle insecurity in the country as people with short memories.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, in an article posted on his Facebook wall and website, titled: “Insecurity: What Buhari has done, and is doing,” highlighted the current administration’s efforts at tackling insecurity in the country.

The Nigerian armed forces, according to the presidential aide, said were in tatters, ill-equipped, ill-trained, and ill-motivated before Buhari came to power in 2015.

He said: “But at Eagle Square, where he took the oath of office on that memorable day, the brand new President gave a directive. The command centre of the Boko Haram war should move to Maiduguri, in Borno State, which was the epicenter of the insurgency. Pronto, the Service Chiefs moved, and the country was saved.

“Boko Haram got flushed out of Abuja, North-central, North-west, Yobe, Adamawa, and got circumscribed in Sambisa Forest. Soon, their last stand, Camp Zero fell, and since then, they have been scattered like sheep without a shepherd.

“They mingled with the civilian population, from where they launch cowardly atavistic attacks. They became degraded, but just like a scorched snake, not beheaded yet, they still retain the capacity for evil. But can you compare what is, with what used to be? Not at all.

“But some people have short memories. They say not much is being done to tackle insecurity by the Buhari government. Really?

“Admittedly, many more frontiers of insecurity have been opened: banditry, kidnapping for ransom, communal clashes, farmers/herders clashes, and many others. But the baby that says the mother will not sleep, he too will not snooze at all.”

He said the President is totally committed to fighting insecurity in the country, adding that he (Buhari) met the country in “disarray.”

The presidential aide also cautioned those planning to set up a regional security outfit to do so within the confines of the law.

