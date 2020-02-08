Latest Metro

Gunmen kill Customs officer in Katsina

February 8, 2020
Unknown gunmen have killed one of the officers of the Nigeria Customs Service at Faru village in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

The Spokesman of the state Command of NCS, Theophilus Duniya, confirmed the development in a terse SMS message to journalists on Saturday evening.

He said: “Sadly, we lost an officer. Details would be made available to you as soon as investigations are over.”

Although the identity of the slain officer has not been made public, Customs sources told journalists he was one of the officers deployed to the Service checkpoint along Jibia/ Zamfara Road.

The Customs officer was killed on Wednesday evening when the gunmen opened fire on customs officials at the checkpoint.

