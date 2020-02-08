Bandits kill three, injure 50 in Niger community

Suspected bandits on Saturday afternoon killed three people during an attack on the Grumana Community in Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

At least 50 other persons were seriously injured in the attack.

The Chairman of Shiroro local government area, Alhaji Suleiman Chukuba, confirmed the attack to journalists on Saturday evening.

He said the latest attack was the fifth since January.

The council chairman told journalists that over 300 cattle were also rustled from a Fulani herdsman by the bandits.

According to him, the criminals invaded the community with about 100 motorcycles and shot indiscriminately into the air to announce their arrival to residents of the village.

He said: “I can’t ascertain the actual number of the bandits but my people said they came in about 100 motorcycles and three on each motorcycle.

“As I speak to you now, about 15 people have been taken to the hospital in Minna for treatment. The people injured are so many but these were the ones that we were able to retrieve so far.”

