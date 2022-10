Critics playing down Buhari’s achievements —Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday that critics have worked to play down the massive achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Mohammed stated this at the first edition of the Federal Government’s news series titled: ‘PMB Administration Scorecard 2015-2023’, at an event held in Abuja.

The series is meant to display the achievements of the Buhari-led administration from 2015, when he ascended the presidency.

Mohammed, however, accused some presidential candidates of allegedly copying Buhari’s achievements in office as their blueprint.

Buhari had recently praised his administration for having done its best, and fulfilled all its promises.

Mohmmed said: “In the din of politicking, naysayers have attempted to play down the massive and unprecedented achievements of this administration. Some presidential candidates have even released a poorly-done photocopy of this administration’s achievements as their own blueprint.

READ ALSO:‘PDP will empty Nigeria’s treasury if elected into power in 2023,’ Lai Mohammed mocks party over housing allowance saga

“But the series we are starting today will leave them breathless as we cover all the achievements in the various sectors, because we have so much to showcase. The frequency of these briefings will be high and this will run through the remaining part of our tenure.

“Despite attempts in some circles to downplay the achievements of this administration, I have no scintilla of doubt that history will be fairer and posterity will be kind to us. Those whose trips have been shortened and smoothened by good roads and bridges will remember those who built those roads and bridges; those who use the modern terminals at our airports will remember who built them.

“Those who ride on modern trains along Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna and Itakpe-Warri will not forget those who made that happen. And the 9.8 million school children who are fed daily, the one million youths that have been empowered as well as the 500,000 who are undergoing trainings under the N-Power and the 1,632,480 households that have been enrolled in the conditional cash transfer programme will not forget.

“As the administration winds down, we believe it’s very important to consolidate our efforts at showcasing these achievements. Hence, we have designed a number of programmes, including the series starting today. In the weeks ahead, we will be unveiling other programmes in this regard.

“In the words of President Muhammadu Buhari, this administration has implemented high-impact projects across the length and breadth of the country that meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians. And this is in recognition of the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development and the quest of this administration to leave a lasting legacy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now