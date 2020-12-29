Cross River governor’s aide, Arong resigns

The Special Adviser to Cross Rivers State Governor on Presidency and National Assembly Matters, Divine Arong, has resigned from the position.

Arong forwarded her resignation letter to the governor through the office of the Secretary to the State Government on Tuesday.

The letter dated December 29, 2020, and made available to journalists in Calabar read: “I hereby tender my resignation as Special Adviser to the Governor of Cross River State on Presidency and National Assembly Matters from today, the 29th day of December 2020. The reason to resign from my position is personal.”

READ ALSO: Cross River Police Commissioner reportedly dies of COVID-19

Arong was appointed as a special assistant by Governor Ben Ayade in 2015.

She was elected the National Deputy Auditor of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2017

Join the conversation

Opinions