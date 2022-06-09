Daddy Showkey frowns at division among Igbos over Labour Party factions

Veteran musician Daddy Showkey has frowned at those trying to cause a division in the Labour Party ahead of the general elections in 2023.

The former Ajegunle-based musician spoke on Instagram following the emergence of a fractional presidential candidate weeks after the emergence of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi.

“When we talk, people will feel like we don’t know what we are saying. I always say that Igbos Igbos…I want you people to be united this time. Look why is that anytime you have somebody credible, anything involving you people, they will use you people against yourselves,” he said.

“This one don come now, them don go use an Igbo man to fight an Igbo man. Oh, una get very long way to go. If this man that correct Igbo man, he go forget about this thing. For once you people should use your head.”

Showkey’s statement on Instagram is coming after a faction of the party led by Mr Calistus Okafor held its National Convention to elect Ambassador Jude Ezenwafor as its presidential flagbearer.

However, Obi is the candidate of the INEC-recognised Julius Abure-led faction.

