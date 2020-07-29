DEFECTION TO APC: I’m convinced Dogara is under a spell to have returned to darkness —Fani-Kayode

A former Aviation Minister and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the defection of Yakubu Dogara to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dogara, a former House of Representatives speaker, recently dumped the PDP for the APC.

But responding in a post on his @realFFK Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode said that he was sure Dogara might have been under a spell to dump the PDP, which he described as light for the APC, which according to him is darkness.

He wrote: “Yakubu Dogara was not just a leader in the @OfficialPDPNig but he was also Speaker of the House. When he left @OfficialAPCNg and joined @OfficialPDPNig he was welcomed with joy and open arms. He enjoyed immense goodwill in the party and always exhibited the traits of a kind-hearted, soft-spoken and warm gentleman. He is also a very good Christian.

“Given all this I cannot understand how such a good man can leave the light of @OfficialPDPNig and willingly enter into the darkness of @OfficialAPCNg. It is simply unbelievable and inexplicable.

“This is especially so given the fact that I happen to know that my brother Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state treated him with so much respect, generosity and kindness. I am convinced that he has been put under a spell and is the victim of some form of demonic ritual, voodoo spell and witchcraft.

Read also: Bauchi PDP brands Dogara a political prostitute, faults his reasons for defection

“I expect nothing less from the @OfficialAPCNg because that is their stock in trade. They are a party whose leaders are well versed in the black arts, the occult & sorcery. My prayer is that God delivers Dogara & cause him to come to his senses.

“It is never too late to return to the light and I believe that one day he will. This is because nothing good can come from the darkness of satan and those that bask in it and worship and serve him. Nothing wholesome can EVER come out of @OfficialAPCNg because it is a party of heartless and merciless thugs, cultists, fraudsters, rogues and gangsters that is steeped in blood. It is the darkness that seeks the darkness.

“Yakubu is far too good to be part of this bloodsucking coven of warlocks and witches and I have no doubt that his great, gallant and noble Sayyawa people, whom I am very close to and who I know well, will NEVER follow him there. I urge him to remember that there is NO fellowship between light and darkness and that he is a child of light and a son of the Living God.

“I implore him to get deliverance, retrace his steps and leave the camp of the Egyptians and Philistines before it is too late and before they use, dump, rubbish and destroy him. I urge him to return to the ranks of the righteous and the faithful and to be the man that he was destined to be.”

