Defence minister confirms arrest of Boko Haram sponsors, says ‘Nigeria is bleeding’ | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd) said on Thursday Nigeria is currently bleeding from the activities of few individuals in the country.

The minister disclosed this to State House correspondents during the presidential ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the government has been making a comprehensive compilation of the identified enemies of the country.

Magashi said while insurgency has reduced due to measures put in place by government other problems arising from intolerance have heightened in the country.

He also confirmed the arrest of some individuals funding Boko Haram in Kano State.

The minister said: “Make no mistake our nation is bleeding now. It is bleeding because of the self-interest and other primordial considerations of our religious, ethnic and political elite.

READ ASLO: Northern govs raise committee on Boko Haram sponsors

“Such elites are quick to apportion blames to groups other than theirs. The whole idea is to exploit the social division for their political gains and it is because of this divisiveness that Nigeria lacks a national consensus or common comprehensive understanding and the interpretation of what national security is.

“Example is Boko Haram, IPOB and other political associations that are coming up with different mandates and different concerns. All these can encourage groups to seek violence as a legitimate alternative.

“From here emerges a narrow vision of national identity and vision which threatens our country’s prospect of social cohesion and stability.”

