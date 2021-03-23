Defence minister rallies Nigerians in fight against insecurity, says country in critical situation | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), said on Monday Nigeria was in a critical situation as the country continues to face terror attacks, banditry and kidnappings.

Magashi, who stated this at the National Defence and Security Summit organised by the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, called for the support of Nigerians in the ongoing efforts at addressing the country’s security challenges.

He said: “We are in a critical situation that requires the understanding, buy-in, support and collaboration of important stakeholders and key players in this strategic option and national task.

“This is important to minimise distractions and maximise civil support in order to facilitate operational success and mission outcomes.

“This summit is coming at a sober time in the life of our dear nation. A time when merchants of violence are threatening to tear the very foundation of our nation, a time when diverse manifestations of security threats dot the landscape and impact individuals, communities, and almost all sub-national entities in disconcerting ways.

“Physical insecurity in Nigeria, expectedly, has both forward and backward linkages to different shades and forms of national security. Indeed, it is linked to political instability, economic under-development, and social inequalities. Others are food insecurity and cumulative environmental degradation. These indicate the multi-dimensional nature of national insecurity.”

In his remarks, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, said the military would ensure that peace returned to the country through the use of kinetic operations in dealing with the prevailing security challenges.

He said the military has concluded arrangements to neutralise non-state actors and other agents of violence in communities across the nation.

