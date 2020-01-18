DEMOCRACY: PDP outlines plans to checkmate APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that it is ready not to allow the All Progressive Congress (APC) to destroy democratic values, ethos, principles and consistent breach of the institutions of governance.

Rising from the party’s 87th emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the PDP National Publicity Secretary; Kola Ologbondiyan said that the opposition party is ready to resist any antics of the ruling party to suppress it.

Speaking further while addressing newsmen on Friday, Ologbondiyan noted that it was time to engage the APC closely through all the legitimate means available in a democracy to ensure democratic institutions and ethos were not destroyed.

He said; “We assure Nigerians that the PDP through all available constitutional means including civil disobedience will insist that this government respect the rule of law, and desist from influencing the judiciary, INEC and our security agencies.

“We will not allow the judiciary, legislature, security agencies and other institutions of government and democracy to become departments of the APC.

“We reject the destruction of our democratic institutions and values especially the independence of the legislature, the politicisation of the judiciary and the compromise of our security and electoral institutions.

“We note with pains the constant abuse of the rule of law, the muzzling of the civil society and advocates of free speech as well as the ordinary Nigerians.

“We totally condemn the utter desecration of judicial values, climaxing in the national embarrassment of the Supreme Court manufacturing votes and relating the same to the APC and its candidate in the Imo governorship election, thereby robbing the people of the state of their mandate freely given to our candidate, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha,” Ologbondiyan added.

