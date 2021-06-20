Deontay Wilder, ex-boxing champion claims he hails from Edo State

Former boxing heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder has revealed that his ancestors hail from Edo State, Nigeria.

In a viral video posted on Youtube, Wilder, who has never visited Nigeria, said he was ready to return home to learn more about his people.

He said, “I want to go back and learn more about my culture and information with things about me.

“Once I’m done with what I’m doing, I’m going back to see my tribe, Edo.”

He continued;

“I want to see my culture and my ancestors and learn a lot of things.

“We all have lots of things that we are connected to that we know nothing about. I’ll love to go there and do research about my roots and my tribe,” he added.

Watch the video below.

By Adekunle Fajana

