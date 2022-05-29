Dessers on target, Troost-Ekong scores own goal as Nigeria lose to Mexico

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were beaten 2-1 by Mexico in an international friendly game on Saturday night in the United States.

Cyriel Dessers’ goal was not enough for the Nigerian team as an own goals by defender William Troost-Ekong and a goal by Santiago Giménez sealed the win for Mexico.

Giménez had opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Chidozie Awaziem missed the ball for the Argentine-born to beat Francis Uzoho and score.

Nigeria kept on pushing for an equaliser and were successful in the 54th minute when Rangers defender Calvin Bassey found Dessers in the box as the Feyenoord forward leveled.

But the celebration had barely ended when Troost-Ekong converted to his own net two minutes after to hand the Mexicans the victory.

It was Jose Peseiro’s first game as manager of the Super Eagles, and the Portuguese coach would hope to bounce back when his lads face Ecuador in another friendly on Wednesday June 2, 2022.

