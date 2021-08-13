Metro
DHQ claims Boko Haram/ISWAP heavily depleted in North-East
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has released its latest situation report on the ongoing fight against insurgency in the country, declaring that military operations in the North-East theatre has heavily “depleted the fighting forces of Boko Haram insurgents as well as that of the Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP).”
While briefing defence correspondents in Abuja on Thursday, the Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko, said Nigerian troops had successful military operations nationwide between July 29 and August 12, 2021.
Onyeuko added that within the period, the gallant troops killed 27 insurgents, arrested 54, recovered 35 assorted arms, while over 1,000 terrorists and their families also surrendered to troops at different locations.
The DHQ spokesman also said the result of the intended operations conducted in the theatre by the headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai, yielded tremendous results that were evidenced in the number of casualties and massive surrender of terrorists in Buni Yari, Gorgore, Baga and Monguno towns as well as Maiduguri-Baga Road, Maiduguri-Damboa Road and Bula Yobe-Darel Jamel Road in Borno State.
Read also: Boko Haram severely weakened, no longer have stronghold in North-East – DHQ
In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Friday, the DHQ said:
“Cumulatively, the operations led to the neutralisation of 27 BHT/ISWAP fighters, arrest of 51 BHT/ ISWAP terrorists, 3 terrorists’ collaborators as well as recovery of 35 assorted arms and 1,051 round of ammunition including AK- 47 and FN rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, GPMG, PKT guns, 60mm mortar tubes, Makarov pistol and other machine guns.
“In addition, 29 abducted civilians were rescued within the period under review. Gentlemen, no fewer than 1,000 terrorists and their families comprising adult females and children surrendered to our troops at different locations in the North-East.
“Notable among them are the notorious BHT bomb expert named Musa Adamu, aka Mala Musa Abuja and his deputy, Usman Adamu aka Abu Darda. This has in no small measure depleted the BHT fighting force.
“With these exploits, Operation Hadin Kai is living up to its billing in the theatre.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...