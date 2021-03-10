Diogu calls on D'Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics
Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to challenge for the Afrobasket and 2020 Olympics titles.
This is coming from 37-year-old barely a week after the conclusion of the 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers in Monstir, Tunisia, which saw Nigeria top their group.
Diogu, who was a member of the team to the London 2012 Olympics, said despite their impeccable 6-0 unbeaten run during the qualifiers, the team is nowhere ready for a busy summer.
“The goal is for everybody to go back to their various clubs, stay in shape and meet back in the summer for the 2020 Olympics,” he said.
Read Also: D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia
Diogu, who made his Afrobasket debut in 2013 where he emerged the competition’s highest point scorer in Cote d’Ivoire averaging 21.9pts per game despite D’Tigers finishing 7th after a quarter final loss to Senegal, believes the team can challenge for honors in Rwanda (Afrobasket) and in Tokyo (Olympics).
“We have a lot of things to fix because there will be some guys that will be added and removed from the roster, so I am looking forward to having a complete team,” he added.
After a defeat to host-Tunisia at the finals of the 2017 edition of the Afrobasket, the Chemidor Basketball Club of Iran new signee is desperate to go a step further and win Nigeria’s second ever continental title.
When asked about the team’s expectations ahead of the championship to be hosted by Rwanda, Diogu said, “To win just like everybody else, the same thing for us too. We want to try and establish being the best team in Africa just like the rest of the other teams.”
With one Afrobasket gold and silver medals, two Olympics appearances and the 2020 edition in view, Diogu has emerged the most successful Nigerian basketball player and future FIBA Africa Hall of Famer.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele
Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from...
Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics
Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to...
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
Latest Tech News
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...