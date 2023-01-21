Djokovic into last-16 of Australian Open, Murray knocked out by Bautista Agut

Novak Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the Australian Open round of 16 despite continuing to experience hamstring issues.

Djokovic defeated the 27th-seeded Bulgarian with a score of 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 6-4 after taking the first set on the road to victory.

The 35-year-old had previously played with a hamstring ailment for which he was receiving treatment.

The nine-time champion was clearly in pain the whole third set.

The 22nd seeded Australian Alex de Minaur, who defeated France’s Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets, will be Djokovic’s next opponent.

Elsewhere, British star Andy Murray got knocked out of the competition after eventually losing to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Former world number one Murray was beaten 6-1 6-7 (7-9) 6-3 6-4 by his Spaniard counterpart.

Murray was aiming to reach the fourth round at a major for the first time since 2017 but it was Bautista Agut who advanced to the next round.

Earlier on Saturday, another British player Dan Evans lost 6-4 6-2 6-3 to fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

