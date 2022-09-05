Entertainment
Doyin, Bryann, four others face possible eviction from BBNaija
Four Big Brother Naija housemates, Doyin, Bryann, Phyna, Eloswag, Chomzy, and Bella are up for possible eviction this week.
Housemates on Monday nominated three fellow housemates for possible eviction on Sunday.
Hermes emerged as the Head of House for the week on Monday.
After the challenge, Biggie instructed all housemates to nominate three housemates each.
He, however, told Chizzy and Rachel who are riders that they are not allowed to nominate.
Here is how housemates were nominated:
Dotun- Chizzy, Rachel, Phyna
Allysyn-Chizzy, Rachel, Chichi
Groovy -Rachel, Eloswag, Adekunle
Bella-Phyna, Eloswag, Daniella
Chichi – Bella, Rachel, Chizzy
Phyna- Adekunle, Allsyn, Chomzy
Chomzy- Doyin, Daniella, Phyna
Hermes emerges BBNaija head of house for week 7
Shegzz- Rachel, Adekunle, Chizzy
Rachel- Adekunle, Dotun, Doyin
Chizzy-Bella, Eloswag, Adekunle
Daniella- Chomzy, Rachel, Eloswag
Eloswag- Doyin, Bella, Chizzy
Adekunle – Doyin, Bella, Sheggz
Bryann-Eloswag, Chomzy, Doyin
Hermes – Bryann, Rachel and Bella
At the end of the nomination process, Doyin, Adekunle Phyna, Eloswag, Chomzy and Bella had the most nominations.
Biggie, therefore, instructed Hermes to use his veto power to save one housemate and replace with another.
Hermes used his veto power to save Adekunle and replaced him with Bryann.
