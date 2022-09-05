Doyin, Bryann, four others face possible eviction from BBNaija

Four Big Brother Naija housemates, Doyin, Bryann, Phyna, Eloswag, Chomzy, and Bella are up for possible eviction this week.

Housemates on Monday nominated three fellow housemates for possible eviction on Sunday.

Hermes emerged as the Head of House for the week on Monday.

After the challenge, Biggie instructed all housemates to nominate three housemates each.

He, however, told Chizzy and Rachel who are riders that they are not allowed to nominate.

Here is how housemates were nominated:

Dotun- Chizzy, Rachel, Phyna

Allysyn-Chizzy, Rachel, Chichi

Groovy -Rachel, Eloswag, Adekunle

Bella-Phyna, Eloswag, Daniella

Chichi – Bella, Rachel, Chizzy

Phyna- Adekunle, Allsyn, Chomzy

Chomzy- Doyin, Daniella, Phyna

Shegzz- Rachel, Adekunle, Chizzy

Rachel- Adekunle, Dotun, Doyin

Chizzy-Bella, Eloswag, Adekunle

Daniella- Chomzy, Rachel, Eloswag

Eloswag- Doyin, Bella, Chizzy

Adekunle – Doyin, Bella, Sheggz

Bryann-Eloswag, Chomzy, Doyin

Hermes – Bryann, Rachel and Bella

At the end of the nomination process, Doyin, Adekunle Phyna, Eloswag, Chomzy and Bella had the most nominations.

Biggie, therefore, instructed Hermes to use his veto power to save one housemate and replace with another.

Hermes used his veto power to save Adekunle and replaced him with Bryann.

