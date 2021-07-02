Politics
DSS grants Kanu access to lawyer
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been granted access to his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, by the Department of State Service (DSS).
Kanu, who was arrested last weekend, was arraigned for alleged treason at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday.
Justice Binta Nyako, however, ordered that the separatist leader be remanded at the DSS custody till July 6 when the matter would come up again for hearing.
READ ALSO: Biafran groups vow to bomb Aso Rock, NASS, Police HQ, others over Kanu’s arrest
IPOB had also complained that Kanu was denied access to his lawyer before his arraignment in court.
Ejiofor confirmed the development in a tweet on Friday.
He wrote: “Update, Thankfully Our effort is yielding the desired result. We have just received a communication approving our visit to our client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We shall keep the world posted on the outcome, immediately after the meeting, later in the day. God is with us.”
