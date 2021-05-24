DSS warns Nigerians against fraudster, impersonator on social media | Ripples Nigeria

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned Nigerians over the fraudulent activities being perpetuated by one Jesustofunmi Nifemi Alabi to dupe unsuspecting members of the public.

This was contained in a statement issued by the DSS Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya, on Monday, in Abuja.

Afunanya said Alabi had created a Facebook group to deceive gullible job hunters.

The Service is not recruiting and does not own a Facebook account or operate other social media platforms, he clarified.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the public about the fraudulent activities of one Jesustofunmi Nifemi ALABI who has created a Facebook group, SSS/DSS Recruitment 2019/2020 to deceive gullible job hunters. ALABI is the CEO/Chairman of Tunrok & Son Nigeria Limited and uses the phone number 08112597703.

“The Service is not recruiting and does not own a Facebook account or operate other social media platforms. Job seekers are enjoined to make recruitment enquiries from the Service’s Headquarters, Abuja, its formations nationwide or official website.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

