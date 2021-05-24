DSS warns Nigerians against fraudster, impersonator on social media | Ripples Nigeria

News
DSS warns Nigerians against fraudster, impersonator on social media
The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned Nigerians over the fraudulent activities being perpetuated by one Jesustofunmi Nifemi Alabi to dupe unsuspecting members of the public.
This was contained in a statement issued by the DSS Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya, on Monday, in Abuja.
Afunanya said Alabi had created a Facebook group to deceive gullible job hunters.
The Service is not recruiting and does not own a Facebook account or operate other social media platforms, he clarified.
READ ALSO: Mbaka reappears as DSS denies having him
The statement reads, “This is to inform the public about the fraudulent activities of one Jesustofunmi Nifemi ALABI who has created a Facebook group, SSS/DSS Recruitment 2019/2020 to deceive gullible job hunters. ALABI is the CEO/Chairman of Tunrok & Son Nigeria Limited and uses the phone number 08112597703.
“The Service is not recruiting and does not own a Facebook account or operate other social media platforms. Job seekers are enjoined to make recruitment enquiries from the Service’s Headquarters, Abuja, its formations nationwide or official website.”
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...