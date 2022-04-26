Connect with us

DSS warns Nigerians of bomb plot on worship centres, relaxation spots ahead of public holidays

Published

53 mins ago

on

So our democracy is only under threat when DSS, police harass senators?

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday, issued a warning to the public about the need to remain vigilant in the face of anticipated new attacks by criminal groups.

DSS hereby draws public attention to plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country,” Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services National Headquarters, Abuja, said in a statement.

According to him, similar occurrences have already been reported in some places, and the service has found a ruse by suspected criminal organisations to form an alliance.

This, he claimed, was in preparation for more attacks on key infrastructure and other heavily frequented public spaces like worship and relaxation centres, particularly during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.

According to him, their major goal was to achieve some self-serving goals while also instilling dread in the citizens.

Read also: NDLEA, DSS raid Abuja hotel, stop ‘cannabis party’

“Following these, patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.

“While the Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardized,” Afunanya said.

Residents are encouraged to go about their legitimate business and submit important information about illicit activity with security and law enforcement organisations.

