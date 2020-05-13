Dubai returnees refute claim by Lagos govt that one of them died from covid-19

A claim by the Lagos Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi’s that one of the Nigerians evacuated from the United Arab Emirates by the Federal Government died of COVID-19 has been denied by the returnees.

The claim was denied in a video which has now gone viral which captures the Dubai returnees countering the claim by Prof Akin Abayomi’s from the facility they are currently being quarantined in.

In the video, an elderly man who served as a spokesperson for the Dubai-returnees alleged that NCDC officials are yet to visit them since they returned to the country.

The man further stated that there “is no truth” in the claim of one of them dying from COVID-19.

Prof Abayomi had informed on Tuesday that the Nigerian male, whose age was given as 32, had severe underlying illnesses before succumbing to the deadly virus.

According to him, the deceased, was evacuated back to the country last Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, another #COVID19 infection related death involving 32-year-old, male has been recorded.

“The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition following evacuation of Nigerians in foreign countries by presidential task force on #COVID19,” Abayomi has said.

