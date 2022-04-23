D’Warriors players target big wins at South-South Opens scrabble tourney

D’Warriors players participating at the maiden South-South Opens Scrabble Tournament have set a target of winning the category where they are competing in this weekend in Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

Khaleel “Dynamite” Adedeji and Anthony Idorenyin who are contesting for a top podium placing at the Intermediate level have declared their intentions going into the championship.

South-South Opens tournament is witnessing a high tournout of quality jammers across the country.

Capturing their resolve before the commencement of hostilities on the square boards, Adedeji who doubles as the club manager, sends a clear warning signal to their rivals that their sole target is to take the pole position at the tournament.

Read Also: Jighere, Oduwole, Karo hit Asaba for South-South Opens scrabble tourney

“Our target for the event is to ensure our players win the category they feature in,” he says.

“Myself and Anthony would be playing in the intermediate category at Asaba, winning the category is our main goal.”

He reveals the hard work and efforts he has undergone in preparing the event.

“I personally have been doing my best to be in good shape going to the tournament, it’s not going to be easy”, he admits “but winning the category is an achievable goal.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now