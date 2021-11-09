Eagles camp bubbles as 21 players hold first training ahead Liberia clash

No fewer than 21 invited players have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Morocco ahead of their game against Lone Star of Liberia on Saturday.

A total of 24 players were held invited to execute the two remaining group games of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying series.

The team, led by manager Gernot Rohr and his backroom staff, had their first training session at the training pitch of the Grand Stade de Tanger on Tuesday evening.

Yhe trio of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Al-Shabaab’s Odion Ighalo and John Noble are still expected to join the squad ahead of the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles will face the Lone Star of Liberia in a matchday five encounter this weekend as the race for the final knockout phase of the qualifiers continues.

The three-time African champions, who are top of the group, will then host the Blue Sharks of second-places Cape Verde in their final group game next week Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

