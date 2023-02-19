Ebubeagu: Umahi decries growing insecurity in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said on Sunday at least four people had been killed by criminals a few days after the court disbanded the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu.

The governor disclosed this to journalists after a meeting with heads of security agencies at the Ebonyi International Airport, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

Umahi urged security agents, including members of the vigilance groups, to respect the rights of the people in the state.

He said the establishment of two vigilante groups would ensure the effective policing of the state, especially during this period of elections.

Justice Riman Fatun of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, had on Tuesday declared Ebubeagu’s activities illegal and ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) and the police to collect all the weapons in possession of the security outfit.

The governor said: “I had a marathon meeting with security chiefs. There’s no way a governor will accept violence in a state. Desperation is the problem. I am not into a struggle with anybody.

“Desperation is what is leading to the attacks and counterattacks in the state. Some vigilante members are in custody. Four people have been killed after the ban on Ebubeagu.

“We are talking to our people. Can they kill everybody, No? The people must rise for the election to be held. If there’s no vigilante in this town, you will be afraid to come out. Two new vigilantes have been established.

“There’s no Ebubeagu in Ebonyi. Even if we appeal, I will not reconstitute them. If an Igbo man becomes president, he cannot develop Ebonyi State. We have served enough and it is time for others to serve us.”

