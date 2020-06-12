EDO: APC screening panel did a thorough job —Ize-Iyamu

One of the three cleared All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has commended the party’s screening committee for carrying out a thorough job.

The panel had on Friday disqualified Governor Godwin Obaseki and two other aspirants from the June 22 governorship primaries in Edo State.

Ize-Iyamu joined the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year.

In a statement issued by the Director of Communication and Media of his Campaign Organization, John Mayaki, the governorship aspirant also thanked the APC members for ensuring a seamless completion of the screening exercise.

He said: “I wish to send my deepest gratitude to all the members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, for a joyful cooperation that led to a seamless but thorough screening exercise.

“The progress made today (Friday) by completing this exercise reveals the true spirit and character of our party premised on a bold insistence on fairness, accountability, and transparency.

“On my own part, having passed the screening tests, I want to state my consistent readiness to take the will of the party as the ultimate, regarding its laws and principles as the supreme guide for the execution of our affairs and assignments.

“I urge all the members of our party whose indefatigable commitment, loyalty, and cooperation has led to the success we experienced in recent times to remain focused and committed to our general ambition as a party, and in the same vein pursuant of our personal political dreams in light of our progressive philosophy.”

