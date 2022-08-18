News
Edo electoral commission release timetable for local council election
The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) on Thursday released the timetable for the local government elections in the state.
The chairman of the commission, Emmanuel Abebe, who released the timetable in Benin City, said the election would be held on January 14, 2023.
He added that the release of the timetable was in line with section 21 of Edo State Local Government Electoral Law and the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission Establishment (Re-enactment) (Amendment 1) Law 2022.
Abebe said: “All the registered political parties are required to collect nomination forms on behalf of their candidates at the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission Headquarters located at Plot 116, Oko-Ogba, Airport Road, Benin City.
READ ALSO: Ex-Edo commissioner, Afegbua accuses PDP of financing CAN’s campaign against APC over Muslim-Muslim ticket
“The schedule for the election is as follows: Thursday, 18th August, 2022 – Notice of Election; Tuesday, 30th August, 2022 – Meeting with political parties; Thursday 1st of September to Friday 30th of September 2022 – Conduct of party primaries; Monday, 3rd October, 2022 to Friday 28th October 2022 – Collection and submission of forms by political parties/submission of list of party candidates; Monday 31st October to Thursday 10th November, 2022 – Screening of candidates; Thursday 17th November, 2022 – Display of names of candidates.”
“Friday 18th November 2022 – Electioneering campaign commences; Friday 25th November 2022 – Submission of names of changes/substituted candidates and screening of substituted candidates; Wednesday 12th December 2022 – Final publication of list of validated candidates; Wednesday 28th December, 2022 – Publication of notice of polls at the ward collation centers; Wednesday 28th December, 2022 – Submission of names of party agents by political parties; Midnight of Thursday 12th January, 2023 – End of Electioneering campaign and Saturday 14th January, 2023 – Local Government Election.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...