EDO GUBER: Obaseki camp alleges plot to create crisis, force state of emergency

The camp of the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has alleged that there is a plot by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to create a crisis which may lead Edo into a state of emergency, so that elections will not hold in September 19.

The claim was made by Adaze Enwanta, Special Assistant to the Edo State Governor, who appeared on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, while reacting to Thursday invasion of the State Assembly which he described as treason.

According to him, the people of Edo “are very pleased with Obaseki and he will be reelected come September, 19th 2020″.

He also said: “If there is violence in Edo State, it will affect the whole Nigeria because Edo is at the centre.

“Their plan is to create a crisis and lead Edo into a state of emergency so that elections will not hold.

“The invasion of Edo Assembly is nothing short of treason,” Enwanta said.

This came after Obaseki reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to endorse the APC, governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, ahead of the gubernatorial election set for September 19, saying he sympathised with Buhari over the endorsement.

He also stated that Buhari only endorsed Ize-Iyamu in the interest of APC, adding that he was disappointed that the President could endorse Ize-Iyamu despite facing trial for corruption to the tune of N700m.

