EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Thursday, the commission said the suspects were arrested at the Army Estate Phase Five, Kurudu, Abuja, on July 19

The suspects are – Innocent Samson, Obiora Eze, Ifeanyi Joseph, Isdore Chinedu, Badaki Linus, Ameh Nick, Kelvin Chima, Akwa Iwu Promise Ifeanyi and Adekunle Samuel.



Others are – Abutu John, Testimony Mathiew, Omale Mary Ochanya (female), Afarm Darlington Edwin, Henry John, Urochukwu Abel, Ogieto Gift, Innocent Gideon, Ojimini Maduemyi Raymond, Mathiew Timothy, and Kingsley Chukwuemeka.

The statement read: “They were arrested on July 19, 2022 at Army Estate Phase Five, Kurudu, Abuja, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

“Items recovered from the suspects include three cars: a Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350 and Peugeot 306, a motorbike, six laptop computers, and mobile phones.”

