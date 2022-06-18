Politics
EFCC arrests agents over alleged vote-buying in Ekiti guber poll
Some party agents have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged vote-buying at the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State which kicked off on Saturday morning.
According to an election observer, one of the culprits suspected to be an agent of one of the major parties was arrested at a polling station at Ola Oluwa Grammar School located on Ilawe Road, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.
Read also:Segun Oni disowns document claiming withdrawal of SDP from Ekiti guber poll
“Some party agents have been arrested by the EFCC for engaging in vote-buying. The suspects were apprehended with a bag of cash which they were using to induce the voters.
“One of the suspect who claimed to be an agent of the APC was arrested at a polling station at Ola Oluwa Grammar School on Ilawe Road, Ado-Ekiti, and was taken into custody,” he said.
