EFCC confirms release of VON chief, Okechukwu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday confirmed the release of the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, who was detained by the commission over alleged fraud.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, told journalists in Abuja that Okechukwu was released on January 31.

The commission detained the VON chief on January 29 over alleged conspiracy, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds.

Okechukwu was detained by the EFCC after he honoured the commission’s invitation.

He was questioned by the anti-graft agency and later released on bail.

