Eight killed as supremacy battle reportedly breaks out between Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists
Not less than eight Boko Haram fighters including a top commander identified simply as Kundu, were killed on Thursday night when a fierce supremacy battle broke out between a faction loyal to Abubakar Shekau and jihadists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).
A counter insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad Basin, Zagazola Makama, who reported the battle on his Twitter handle, said the battle took place between Dikwa and Bama local government areas of Borno State.
“A heavy fight ensued between the terrorists resulting in 8 casualties on the side of the Boko Haram terrorists, while few ISWAP terrorists were wounded,” he wrote.
Throwing more light on the fight, Makama said “a fierce battle broke out between Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and has led to the death of eight fighters, including a middle rank Commander simply identified as “Kundu”.
READ ALSO: DHQ claims Boko Haram/ISWAP heavily depleted in North-East
“The incident, which took place on Thursday September 15, between Dikwa and Bama Local Government Areas, also left many fighters from both the Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad and ISWAP injured.
“Kundu and his team were on a robbery mission when the ISWAP intercepted them on six motorcycles each conveying three fighters.”
This was shortly after 8 terrorists including a middle rank Commander simply identified as "Kundu" were ambushed and killed during a fierce gunbattle with the ISWAP on Thursday September 15.
— Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) September 16, 2022
