Ekiti chief, two others freed by abductors after payment of N4m ransom

Abductors have released a traditional Chief in Ijan Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government area of Ekiti State, Chief Emmanuel Obafemi and two kidnapped cocoa merchants after the payment of a N4 million ransom.

According to reports, they were released along Ikere road around 3am on Wednesday and had since reunited with their families.

Obafemi was said to have been abducted on his farm located along Ado-Ijan road last Thursday and taken to an unknown destination, while the cocoa merchants, who are residents of a farmstead called Ilupeju-Ijan were picked up on Saturday along Ijan-Ise road.

A family member of one of the victims, who spoke to journalists in Ado Ekiti Wednesday said that Obafemi paid N2 million before he was let off the hook.

He said: “I can confirm to you that Chief Obafemi paid N2 million while the two other cocoa merchants paid another N2 million making a total of N4 million before they were released around 3am today (yesterday)”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of the abductees, saying they had since rejoined with their families.

“They were released around 3am this morning. They are now with their families safe and sound. But let me say that the release was as a result of the hardwork put up by the combined forces of police, Amotekun Corps and local hunters, who combed the forest in search of the abductees.

“We assure Ekiti residents of their safety always while urging them to always avail us of useful information that can help in safeguarding the lives and property of our citizens”, Abutu said.

