Ekiti govt declares work-free day in schools due to APC primaries

The Governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has announced that students across private and public schools in the state should stay at home on Thursday due to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr O.R Ajayi, the Director of Schools, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Ajayi said, “All public and private (primary and secondary schools) are to observe the work-free day and all Heads of various Schools must ensure compliance.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the APC Governorship primaries in Ekiti State was scheduled to hold on Thursday (today).

The party had adopted direct primaries (Option A4) mode to select the candidate to fly its flag in the June 18 governorship election.

Amongst the aspirants are a National Assembly member, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele; former Minister of Works, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye; and House of Representatives member, Femi Bamisile.

