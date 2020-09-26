Ekiti health workers to begin warning strike Monday | Ripples Nigeria

Health workers in Ekiti State under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) will begin a seven-day warning strike on Monday to press home the demand for payment of its members’ benefits.

In a letter dated September 25, 2020, and addressed to the Chief Medical Director of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Kayode Olubanji, JOHESU claimed that its members were being owed 14 months’ unremitted cooperative deductions.

The union listed the other demands to include the issuance of promotion letters and implementation of their financial implications, conversion of qualified workers, and conduct of 2020 promotion test for qualified JOHESU members.

The letter read: “With reference to our letter dated August 28, 2020, and September 18, 2020, we write to inform you of our intention to proceed on a seven-day warning strike.

“It is a fact that based on your letter of September 23, 2020, your response has no commitment toward our agitations.

“It is on this premise that the congress resolved to embark on a seven-day warning strike commencing from Monday, September 28, 2020.”

