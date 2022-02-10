El Salvador frees woman jailed 30 years for committing ‘abortion’

El Salvador authorities have freed a 38-year-old woman who was jailed 30 years for allegedly killing her baby through an abortion.

The woman, identified as Elsy, who was freed from prison on Wednesday after after 10 years, had allegedly suffered a miscarriage but was charged and convicted for deliberately committing abortion, though she and her defense team had continued to claim her innocence.

An NGO which had consistently fought for Elsy’s release, The Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion, said on Thursday that she was arrested in June 2011 after reporting an “obstetric emergency”.

“She was then accused of aborting her pregnancy and charged with aggravated homicide,” the NGO said.

“We celebrate Elsy’s release after 10 years. Her erroneous 30-year sentence for aggravated homicide is over. We must continue to fight tirelessly to free those who remain deprived of liberty.

“Elsy’s jailing separated her from her son, who only had her. Now, more than 10 years later, she will be able to reunite with him and her family,” the Citizen Group President, Morena Herrera, said.

In the Central American country, abortion under any circumstances is outlawed, including in cases of rape and incest and even when the woman’s health is in danger.

