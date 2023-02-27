ElectionResults: PDP PCC accuses Ebonyi, Imo govs of electoral manipulation

As elections results trickle in from various states, the presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged electoral coercion and manipulation by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was alleged by Dele Momodu, the PDP campaign spokesman, during a press conference, in Lagos, on Monday.

Momodu claimed that the APC are scared at the prospect of losing since they cannot garner the constitutionally-required 25 percent in 24 states.

As a result, the governors of Ebonyi and Imo, Dave Umahi and Hope Uzodimma, are coercing the Independent National Electoral Commission into altering the figures, according to Momodu.

He said, “We are demanding that the results be speedily updated because the longer you delay, the more the results are liable to infractions.

“Ebonyi and Imo because they have APC governors and they are putting pressure on INEC. They cannot have 25 percent in 24 states if those states are not manipulated.

“APC is fatally wounded in Lagos and Labour Party did well so this tells you that we are the only pan-Nigerian party apart from the SE.”

