Politics
INEC declares Kano assembly speaker, Chidari, three other winners in Kano
Hamisu Chidari, Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, was declared winner in the Danbatta/Makoda Federal Constituency House of Representatives election held on February 25 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Prof. Haruna Musa of Bayero University Kano (BUK), the Returning Officer, announced Chidari as the winner.
Chidari, who ran on the APC platform, scored 30,346 votes, defeating his closest rival, Badamasi Ayuba of NNPP, who polled 24,792 votes.
READ ALSO:Four dead, 63 arrested as party supporters clash in Kano
Similarly, Abdulmumi Kofa of NNPP was declared the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency winner with 40,463 votes, defeating Sunusi Saidu Kiru of APC, who scored 34,798 votes.
In addition, Sani Bala of APC won the Kunchi/Tsanyawa Federal Constituency with 25,000 votes, beating Safiyanu Mohammed of NNPP who secured 21,648 votes.
Finally, Adamu Sani of NNPP was declared the winner of the Minjibir/Ungogo Federal Constituency by INEC with 49,274 votes, defeating Marau Sani Nas of APC, who scored 16,629 votes.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...