INEC declares Kano assembly speaker, Chidari, three other winners in Kano

Hamisu Chidari, Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, was declared winner in the Danbatta/Makoda Federal Constituency House of Representatives election held on February 25 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Prof. Haruna Musa of Bayero University Kano (BUK), the Returning Officer, announced Chidari as the winner.

Chidari, who ran on the APC platform, scored 30,346 votes, defeating his closest rival, Badamasi Ayuba of NNPP, who polled 24,792 votes.

Similarly, Abdulmumi Kofa of NNPP was declared the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency winner with 40,463 votes, defeating Sunusi Saidu Kiru of APC, who scored 34,798 votes.

In addition, Sani Bala of APC won the Kunchi/Tsanyawa Federal Constituency with 25,000 votes, beating Safiyanu Mohammed of NNPP who secured 21,648 votes.

Finally, Adamu Sani of NNPP was declared the winner of the Minjibir/Ungogo Federal Constituency by INEC with 49,274 votes, defeating Marau Sani Nas of APC, who scored 16,629 votes.

