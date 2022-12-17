Elections not won on social media, Moghalu tells Nigerian youths

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has said elections in Nigeria are not fought and won on social media.

Moghalu noted that elections are rather won by effective structural presence and mobilisation strategies at the micro levels at polling units.

He also identified illiteracy and poverty as major encumbrances in Nigeria’s elections.

Moghalu wrote: “Nigerian elections are not fought and won on Twitter, although social media is certainly a factor, especially for young people.

READ ALSO:Injustice a major cause of unrest in Nigeria — Moghalu

“But overall, elections are won by effective structural presence and mobilisation at the micro levels st polling units, mainly in rural areas.

“Illiteracy and poverty are still huge factors in Nigerian politics. The numbers of people with susceptibility to these factors are still more than those who are not.

“The only variable that can break this really is if young people actually turn out in overwhelming numbers and and if they vote predominantly in any particular direction. @inecnigeria is also perhaps the most important factor of all.

“They swear they will do better this time. To paraphrase the strategic Cold War doctrine during the nuclear arms race in the 80s, Trust, but Verify.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now