Emir of Gaya dies at 91

The Emir of Gaya in Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, is dead.

He was 91.

The spokesman of the Emirate Council, Alhaji Abbas Ibrahim-Gaya, confirmed the monarch’s death to journalists on Wednesday in Kano.

Gaya was among the four new emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Others are – Bichi, Rano, and Karaye.

Ibrahim-Gaya said the Emir died after a brief illness on Wednesday morning.

