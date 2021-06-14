Emir raises the alarm, says Zaria under siege | Ripples Nigeria

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, on Monday said the emirate is under siege, noting that residents are having sleepless nights due to abductions going on within Zaria and its environs.

Bamalli described the situation as unacceptable and urged the government to take action, noting that residents are now vulnerable to abductions.

Speaking during a visit by a delegation of Security Heads led by the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the emir expressed displeasure in the ugly development, saying although there were security formations and military training schools within the emirate, his people are not feeling safe.

On his part, Aruwan said they were at the emir’s palace to build confidence and to commiserate with the emirate over the unfortunate incident at the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic and neighboring communities.

He assured that the state government was doing everything possible to protect the emirate and state in general.

By Victor Uzoho

