Emir Sanusi’s travails continue as Kano Assembly set to probe him for ‘unethical conduct’

The Kano State House of Assembly Wednesday set up an eight-man panel to investigate the allegation of “unethical conduct” brought against the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The panel is headed by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hamisu Chidare.

The Chairman of the Committee on Local Government and Emirates, Zubairu Masu, said at the plenary, two people —Muhammad Mukhtar of Ja’en Yamma quarters in Gwale local government area and Muhammad Bello-Abdullahi, Head of the Kano State Society for The Promotion of Education and Culture— submitted petitions against the Emir.

The petitions were submitted to the committee for consideration during Wednesday’s plenary.

According to him, the petitioners requested the House to make “a necessary and thorough investigation” about the allegations which they claim are contrary to the culture and tradition of the people of Kano.

Following the development, the Assembly constituted the panel to investigate the allegations against the Emir and report back to the lawmakers in seven days.

READ ALSO: APC National Vice-Chairman welcomes Oshiomhole’s suspension

This is the second time the Assembly will constitute an investigative panel to probe the monarch.

In 2017, the House set up an eight-man ad hoc committee to investigate an allegation of fraud levelled against Sanusi.

He was accused of mismanaging N4 billion of the emirate’s funds.

The Emir, however, denied the allegation.

The probe was suspended after Governor Abdullahi Ganduje forwarded a letter to the lawmakers.

Join the conversation

Opinions